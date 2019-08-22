Victoria’s Secret angel candice Swanepoel admired figure in the swimsuit
The star also showed kids.
One of the most famous models in the world candice Swanepoel, which a year ago gave birth to a second child, boasted a beach photo.
The photographs, which Candace has published in his Instagram, it shows a perfect figure in a swimsuit.
Shows off the “angel” of Victoria’s Secret and grown up children. On the photo one-year-old and Ariel obediently sitting in his mother’s arms, and his older brother ANASA showing tongue at the camera.
By the way, resting Swanepoel in the company of supermodels Joan Smalls and her colleagues Doutzen Cruz. Visit Candace, you can see the video with dancing girls.
All the models of Victoria’s Secret in great shape, but the most impressive figure of the double-mother Swanepoel.
Note that the very Candace complains of only what I had to eat a lot to keep the shape. A model childhood was very thin, and daily workouts require a lot of power.