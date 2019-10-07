Victoria’s Secret angel candice Swanepoel has excited the network of spicy way

October 7, 2019

The model decided on a candid image.

Ангел Victoria's Secret Кэндис Свейнпол взбудоражила сеть пикантным образом

The famous supermodel, one of the “angels” of Victoria’s Secret and the most expensive bikini model candice Swanepoel has excited the network of spicy snapshot

Star posing almost naked on camera, lit up the chest. The photo she posted on his page in Instagram.

“Miss you guys for these amazing trips to St Barth. So many good memories,” she wrote, referring to Russell James and several members of the team.

In just a few hours the bare-breasted Swanepoel has collected more than 127 thousand likes. “So incredibly beautiful”, “Spectacular woman”, “Well”, responded the fans.

