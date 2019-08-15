Victoria’s Secret angel posing on the beach in pink bikini

| August 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Model published images taken on the beautiful beach. She poses in a revealing pink bikini.

Ангел Victoria's Secret позирует на пляже в розовом бикини

Brazilian model gizele Oliveira, which is one of the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, published the bold photos taken during a beach holiday. The shots of the girl posing in a revealing pink bikini.

The photos were posted on Instagram page, fashion models and it gathered tens of thousands of likes for the day.

“How can someone be so beautiful!” “Angel,” “breathtaking,” said nick in the comments.

Her pink swimsuit Giselle also added pink sunglasses.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.