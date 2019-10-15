Video attack of the leopard on sleeping on the porch of the home the dog went viral in the network
The network went viral frightening video, captured by a surveillance camera in one of the two houses of the city of Amreli in the Indian state of Gujarat and the published edition of India Today. The video shows the courtyard, past the parked cars, sneaking a large leopard that comes close to sleeping on the porch the dog. Silently get as close as possible, he lunges at the prey, grabbing her by the neck. Waking the dog with a squeal escapes. And trying to escape. Predator is chasing her. The fate of the dogs remains unknown.
The movie was deeply disturbed by users of the network. “I hope the dog is alright. Can’t you let her sleep in the house?”, “Oh, God, what a terrible thing the camera picked up,” wrote the shocked commentators.
A few days earlier a similar video was filmed in the yard of the city of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. It leopard grabs and drags a sleeping dog before the owners run out into the street on hearing the noise.
