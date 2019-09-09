Video for “best friend of Putin and Kadyrov” hated the record number of people
Clip of rapper Timati (Timur Yunusov), which calls itself the best friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ramzan Kadyrov, and his colleagues Gufa (Alexei Dolmatov) on the track “Moscow” has set a record for number of dislikes allowed in the Russian YouTube.
Now the video has gained 832 dislikes allowed thousands and 62 thousands of likes. Note that the previous record belonged to a clip of the rapper Face “I drop the West” — 674 thousand dislikes allowed.
Timothy and Gufa accused that they sold themselves out, the musicians themselves deny it.
In the song “Moscow” sounds these words: “the City that does not hold gay parades”, “do Not go to meetings and do not RUB game, will Pop Burger for the health Sobyanin” and others.
“You will never wash off the shame” — written musicians in the comments. Netizens also urge everyone to put video dislik to gather up a million.
Recall that this is not the first song with election campaigning, which has caused outrage in the network. So, distinguished the blind Diana Gurtskaya who sang “I don’t see other candidates” to support the “United Russia”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter