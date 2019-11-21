Video in which a 106-year-old mother buys the candy 84-year-old daughter, touched network
For the mother, her child always remains a child, regardless of age. Network touched a video shot in the Chinese province of Henan. As informs edition Daily Mail, 106-year-old Mrs. voini went to the wedding of the daughter of his friend. Before leaving, she asked the bride to bring candy.
After returning home, the woman took out from his pocket and gave a treat to his 84-year-old daughter Yan of chanji, who was unable to attend the celebration because of the pain in his legs and was sitting near the porch, basking in the sun. After receiving candy, Yang, herself a great-grandmother, brightened, becoming like a little girl.
Video shot by the neighbor of the two women who accompanied the older ones to the wedding. He says that the house is inhabited by five generations of their family and they are all very friendly with each other. Voini was widowed at the age of 30 years and one was married with two daughters. Younger sister Yan now age 78.
Roller, melt the hearts of millions, became viral.
