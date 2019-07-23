Video of the band ONUKA nominated for prestigious international award
Mountains of garbage, chemical pollution and harm to the polyethylene – are the realities of mankind demonstrates ONUKA clip for the song STRUM. The six-minute videowalla talks about one of the biggest problems in the world – the so-called “polygon of death”, or tons of landfills, which only in Ukraine there are more than 40 thousand.
To break such a subject in the video has helped the singer directed by Alan Badoev year ago – in the framework of the social initiative of the public organization “Ukraine without garbage”. The shooting took place in the suburbs of Kiev, close to Podgornaya landfill of household waste in the capital. Its dimensions on the verge of a 27-storey building can be seen in the background of the video.
The actress dressed in a plastic gown, and over her head flew the packages to emphasize the idea of the video. This eco-conscious idea was appreciated at the international film festival of social subjects — Social World Film Festival – the only and most prestigious of its kind.
It is on the title of “the Best social roller” claims clip ONUKA. Whether he will win the title, will be known after its presentation in Naples after a week.