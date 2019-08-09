Video of the fight two bears got to the net. Users love it!
American became the casual witness of the fight bears
On the Internet there is one very funny video as the two bears put up a fight. Netizens in awe of how find out the relationship between wild animals.
This information was reported on the news portal ru.sputnik.kg
American Daniel bunker during a walk through the nature reserve of lake Clark, which is located on the South-Western territory of Alaska filmed amazing footage of the fight between the two bears. Frames of the video you can see how bears have become on his hind legs and start fighting each other. Each of the bears trying to knock down your opponent even the most dishonest of ways, with each trying to bite the second stronger.
Usually these fights occur between a grizzly, if they are unable between themselves to divide the food that was the cause of the fight between wild animals remains unclear.
The video appeared on the YouTube channel Caters to the Clips within a few days and scored 14.5 per thousand views. The network users actively commented on the funny video: “People, these bears are moving surprisingly quickly, if you want”, “I think brown bear won, guys?”, “Cute” “Two bigfoots in one shot” etc.