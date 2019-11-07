Video of the shocked cat, jealous of the owner of the kitten, went viral in the network
The network has become a viral video, originally posted to Twitter by user @MerielMyers. On made in USA frames cat watching his master playing with a small kitten, shocked and indignant at the treachery of man.
The video has gained hundreds of thousands of views. Many users laughed and said that the cat is not offended: he clearly ponders revenge. “Pray for the safety of the owner and a new kitten. Cat is clearly Harbor evil plans”, “the Master should be careful to sleep with one eye open and make sure he didn’t wet sneaker,” wrote in the comments.
The look of utter betrayal pic.twitter.com/d8XWtMhKXZ
— Meriel (@MerielMyers) November 4, 2019
