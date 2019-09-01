Video premiere Katy Perry: the Ukrainian Director, the dog of the singer in the title role
Katy Perry continues to create — today the premiere of the video singer of the song “Small Talk”, directed by the Governor Tanya Muino, who previously worked on music videos for MONATIK.
In this project I got simple: I was asked to write a treatment for Small Talk, I made seven versions, the latter approved. I first worked with Western artist and can’t still believe it’s Katy Perry. The experience is unique in all senses: everything is different. A large chain of people, very little time for shooting (12 hours per day). And everything happens very quickly!
— he shared with Muinjo Vogue.ua noting that the work took place in Los Angeles and “the budget was decent”.
The main character of the clip (besides Perry) became the favorite dog artist named Nugget. In addition, the filming involved about 20 dogs that I worked with a team of professional dog trainers.
Images’s my Perry video answered her stylist — Phoenix Malloy, who previously worked as a costume designer on the films “X-Men”, “Black Panther” and a series of “Very strange things”.
The premiere of the song “Small Talk” (eng. — “Talk about anything”) was held on 9 August 2019, and became the second single from their upcoming fifth Studio album.