Videosnice Povkh and Kalinovskaya won the Ukraine’s sixth gold medal in the European games

Povkh and Kalinovskaya won the Ukraine's sixth gold medal in the European games
Ukrainian Mariya Povkh and Lyudmila Kalinovskaya won the first gold medal for our national team for the last four days at the European games held in the capital of Belarus — Minsk.
Our girls were not equal in canoes-twos at a distance of 200 meters. It is noteworthy that the athletes, out on the distance, it was necessary to fight not only with each other but also with the natural elements — before the start over the channel in a heavy downpour, which, however, did not deter the organizers and participants.
In the end, Povkh and Kalinowska arrived to the finish with the result 44,781 seconds, ahead of 0.180 seconds German Duo John Ditse and 0,292 seconds — Belarusian pair of Huzenko-Litvinchuk.
Thanks to this success, Ukraine with 23 medals in the asset of which six were gold, moved to the third place in the medal standings, ahead of Georgia.
