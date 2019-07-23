“Vidocq: the Emperor of Paris” by Vincent Cassel and the other premiere of the week: what to see in movie in…
In Ukrainian rolling out six new films. Surprisingly, none of them American. Fans of French cinema had the opportunity to see Vincent Cassel in a detective “Vidocq: the Emperor of Paris” and Kada Merada in the Comedy “French gigolo”. Canadian cinema — a rare guest in our cinemas. And then we also propose you to look at new work by famous Director Deni of the lasso “the Fall of the American Empire”. For going to the movies the whole family will fit German cartoon “My friend robot”. Connoisseurs of dance battles is unlikely to resist the temptation to look at the Chinese youth film “Step up: a Year of dance.” The Israeli Comedy “Straight man undercover” touches on the issue of sexual minorities.
“Vidocq: the Emperor of Paris” (France, Mandarin Cinema, historical mystery, adventure, budget — 24.7 million dollars) 16+
The film is based on real events that happened in France in the XIX century during the reign of the Emperor Napoleon. Eugène françois Vidocq was known as a clever criminal. But once he agreed to be on the side of the law and to clear Paris from the gangs, murderers and maniacs. As they say, a thief to catch a thief may just. Vidocq is not the first time appears on the screen. In 2001 came the film “Vidocq” in which the main role was played by Gerard Depardieu. However, cash collections of 13.2 million dollars — almost twice less than the cost of shooting ($21 million). This time the detective is played by another famous French actor Vincent Cassel (“that awkward moment”). The main female role was performed by a native of Berdyansk, a popular actress and model Olga Kurylenko (“quantum of solace”). Made a film directed by Jean-françois richer. He has worked with Cassell. The actor played him in the movie “enemy of the state” and “that awkward moment”.
“French gigolo” (France, Groupe TF1, Comedy) 12+
“French gigolo,” the rare case when the French decided to make a remake of American film. Usually it’s the opposite. In 2017 in the United States in rolling out the Comedy “How to be a Latin lover”. Olivier barroux, Kad Merad and decided to redo it in his own way. Director and actor began as a Comedy Duo. Performed together on different stages, in cabarets and clubs. Today they took off for six films. Murad became a popular film actor, one of the leading in France. In this Comedy, he plays an aging gigolo who decided to recall the well-known techniques of seduction to win the sympathy of wealthy women. The film also starred another famous actor Thierry Lermitt (“Open up, police!”).
“Step forward: a Year of dance” (China, Lionsgate, musical, romance, budget — $ 17 million) 12+
In 2006 was released American movie “Step up”, telling about the young dancers who make their way in life. The success was huge. The cost of shooting in the amount of $ 12 million, the film grossed only 114.2 million dollars! The main role is played become a superstar Channing Tatum. Critics explained this very popular dance competitions around the world like “everybody Dance” or “Dancing with the stars.” Then was shot five more films. “Step forward” has become a recognizable movie. Total fees from five films amounted to 651 million dollars. And then came the sixth film, only shot it in China. The film takes place in different countries of the world.
“My friend robot” (Germany — Belgium, Fortis Film, entertainment film for family viewing) 0+
Cartoon based on the popular children’s book by the German writer of the Battle of Larsen, published in 1967. Then came the animated series for television. He enjoyed great success. The main character of the cartoon — boy Toby. He has a robot friend Robbie. Together they create a miracle car and sent it on a journey. The premiere of animated film in Germany and Belgium took place in December 2016.
“The fall of the American Empire” (Canada, Cinemaginaire, crime Comedy) 16+
Cult canadian Director Denis Arkan, in his words, removed the sequel to his acclaimed drama “the barbarian Invasion” and “the decline of the American Empire”. The new film linked to the previous mainly thematically and not by events or characters. Arkan told journalists that his attention was drawn to a case in Montreal where one of the local boutiques in 2010 shot and killed two people. Four years for this crime went to jail three. They were connected to local organized crime. The Director admitted that rebounding from this criminal episode, I decided to imagine what can happen to an ordinary man when he accidentally find two bags filled with money. And there was the film “the Fall of the American Empire”. In Canada it was released in June 2018, and has collected $ 2.2 million.
“Straight undercover” (Israel, United King Films, Comedy) 12+
The film was the film debut of actress Gal gadot, who later played a major role in the film “Wonder woman” and became a Hollywood star of the first magnitude. In Israel the film was released in 2014. Now the rights to international distribution has acquired another company. So ironic this sports Comedy was in Ukrainian cinemas. This is the story of a football player who due to certain circumstances is forced to declare himself homosexual, though he is not.
