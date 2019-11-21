Vienna decided to extradite Russia’s former helper, ‘the works of the restorers’ from the Ministry of culture. He requested political asylum in Austria (PHOTO)

The regional court of Vienna for criminal Affairs decided to extradite former Director of the Department of property management and investment policy of the Ministry of culture of the Russian Federation Boris Mazo to Russia, where he is accused of embezzlement of budget funds and their legalization. “This decision was made on October 15, 2019, at the moment it appealed. Consideration of the complaint for extradition is Bdsm in the Russian Federation appointed January 7, 2020”, – informed “Interfax” in court.

The Russian authorities will be notified of the final decision of the court through the Ministry of justice of Austria. The court of Vienna in a separate order to consider the extradition request Mazo in Spain, where the ex-officer suspect in the acquisition of property for 4 million euros, resulting from tax crimes and corruption committed in Russia.

The issue of extradition to Spain has not been considered. According to TASS, the proceedings on the Spanish request is delayed, as Austria considers the application Maso for granting him political asylum. Lawyer Mazo Vladislav Musiyaka said that this procedure may take months and even years. However, he noted that consideration of the issue of granting political asylum is not associated with the process of extradition of the former official. “If Austria decides to give Bdsm and the decision to grant him political asylum still is not accepted then he will be extradited,” said Musiyaka.

Boris Mazo was arrested in Austria on 7 November at the request of Spain. The Vienna Prosecutor’s office demanded to arrest him for onward transmission to the Spanish authorities. The Vienna regional court for criminal matters dismissed the petition, finding evidence linking Bdsm to money laundering is insufficient and unconvincing. Ex-officer released on bail in 25 thousand euros, he must reside at his address in Vienna and to be available to the court. Spain was detained ex-wife and son Mazo, later also released.

The Prosecutor General’s office sent to the Ministry of justice of Austria a request for extradition Mazo in December 2018. Russia ex-official arrested in absentia and put on the international wanted list on criminal case about embezzlement of 450 million rubles from the budget allocated for the construction of a complex of buildings of the Hermitage (part 4 of article 159 of the criminal code), according to which the accused also is a former Deputy Minister of culture of Russia Grigory Pirumov.

Russian investigators believe that Maso, Pirumov and others the defendants stole and legalized about 800 million rubles, intended for construction works in the Hermitage (part 4 of article 174.1 of the criminal code). In 2017 Mazo and Pirumov was condemned at the so-called “case of restorers” about the theft of 164 million in contracts for the restoration of cultural facilities in several regions of Russia. Pirumov and Maso was sentenced to 1.5 year imprisonment each, but released in a court hall in connection with the completion of the sentence during the preliminary investigation and the trial.

After the verdict, Mazo went to Spain. In Europe, the ex-officer discovered the assets of 14 million euros. This information the Russian special services received from the financial intelligence Austria and Spain.