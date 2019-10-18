Viewers believe the best on-screen Joker Heath Ledger
Actor Heath Ledger is still the best on-screen Joker, in the opinion of the audience. He played his character in the film “the Dark knight” by Christopher Nolan, who saw the world in 2008.
A survey was conducted among readers ComingSoon. In the end, the leader went to the antagonist in the performance of Heath Ledger. For him voted more than 60% of the respondents. Posthumously for the specified role the actor was awarded with statuette “Oscar”. Second place with 18% of the hero Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix. Tape Joker made his debut in 2019, as a separate story, not related to the DC universe. Three leaders closes the cartoon character from “Batman: Mask of the phantasm”, then the anti-hero the voice spoke Brand hamilla.
The least votes in the poll went to the Joker, played by Jared Leto. The actor turned into this character for the sake of “suicide Squad”, released in 2016.