Viewing Ukrainian cinema and virtual visit of the Hermitage: how to spend a weekend in Miami (April 3-5)
What: national art Museum of Sakha Republic (Yakutia)
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national art Museum of Sakha Republic (Yakutia) is the largest art Museum in the North-East of Siberia. Classic Russian art of XVIII – early XIX centuries is presented by works of V. A. Tropinin, I. K. Ayvazovsky, I. I. Shishkin, K. E. and V. E. Makovsky, I. I. Levitan, Arkhip Kuindzhi, Konstantin Korovin and others In the Department of foreign art canvas N. Ranieri, John. B. Pittoni, prints by Rembrandt, dürer, Callot.
Submitted by the Italian, Flemish, Dutch, French, German school. Section of art of the peoples of the East is the arts of China, Japan, Tibet, Mongolia, the nineteenth century Division of Russian art presents the work of leading artists of Russia, the Baltic States, Ukraine, Caucasus, Belarus. The collection includes works by painters, graphic artists, sculptors, masters of decorative-applied art and folk crafts. Go on a virtual journey in time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: on-line guided tour behind the scenes of the Bolshoi theatre
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Despite the fact that Moscow’s Bolshoi theatre is closed for the quarantine, you can look past the scenes and learn many new things.
The Bolshoi theatre is one of the largest in Russia and one of the world’s most important Opera and ballet theatres. The complex of buildings of the theater is situated in the centre of Moscow on Teatralnaya square. The Bolshoi theatre, the Museum, the historical scene — the object of cultural heritage of the peoples of Russia of Federal importance.
During the virtual tour you can look behind the scenes to learn a lot about costumers and costume designers, make-up artists and seamstresses and other members of the costume Department of the Bolshoi theatre.
Cost: free
What: Course on machine learning
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating huge opportunities to transform entire industries and our very existence. After completing this course you will receive a practical understanding of machine learning, will master the fundamental concepts of machine learning and will be able to use the popular machine learning libraries such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch and Tensorflow applied for solving of industrial problems.
Take the course here.
Cost: free
What:the Online library Europeana
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More: Read the art of Europe in the online storage Eigroup. Europeana is the European digital library, the purpose of which is to provide access to scanned pages of books that reflect different aspects of European culture. The project was officially launched on 20 November 2008. At the time of the start of the project was digitized 2 million different objects of the cultural heritage of Europe.
Cost: free
What: Screenings of films by Ukrainian Directors
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: TV Channel “Culture UA” in cooperation with the documentary film festival on human rights Docudays UA to show documentary films by Ukrainian Directors.
Viewings available for several paintings, choose a movie to taste here.
Price: us$2.5
What: Online-visit the Hermitage
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg has a collection numbering about three million works of art and monuments of world culture. It includes paintings, drawings, sculpture and objects of applied art, archaeological finds and numismatic material.
You can take a virtual tour of the Hermitage Museum in the project “the Hermitage. Shot on iPhone”.
In this project, 45 rooms and 600 works of art in the Hermitage was filmed in one plan for iPhone 11 Pro Max. The film lasts 5 hours and 19 minutes.
Go on a virtual tour at any time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: Online exhibition: women of Manet
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Edouard Manet (Edouard Manet) French painter and graphic artist who has his art anticipated the emergence of impressionism and became one of its founders.
Almost his whole life to the work of Manet is facing opposition and difficulties. His innovative paintings were subjected to violent attacks of criticism that has made the artist a rebel in art.
Mans creativity has breathed new life into the French art of the XIX century and largely determined the main directions of the future artistic pursuits in painting.
He painted pictures with different models. This online exhibition you can get acquainted with his paintings and find out who was depicted on them women.
Cost: free
What: Learn how to create creative videos
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: WeVideo is a web app for video editing that allows you to prepare a report, video or presentation. This is a useful skill that may be useful to you at work, school or other purposes.
About the company. WeVideo company with headquarters in the United States specializiruetsya on software and service providing a collaborative web platform for video editing, which works in any browser.
Cost: free
What: Learn basic program for the development of children
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Vroom is a global program of the Foundation of Bezos. The goal of the program is to help parents to unlock the potential of their children to create a brighter future for them.
This resource offers free tools that will help you to correctly educate their children. This is particularly important before the child turns 5 years – until his brain develops rapidly and actively forming neural connections. This resource will allow you to prepare the child to further learning and stages of development.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Tate gallery
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Tate Gallery (eng. Tate Modern) — London gallery of modern and contemporary art is part of Tate galleries, in which are exhibited the national collection of British art from 1500 to today.
In the gallery there is a collection of works of world of art created since 1900. She is among the ten most visited art museums in the world.
You can visit the gallery free of charge at any time convenient for you online. To do this, click on the link.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17413
[name] => weekend in Miami
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-majami
)
weekend in МайамиFacebookVkontakte
bookmark