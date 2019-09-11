Vika from DeAngelo admire the perfect shape for Maldives
Victoria from the band Neangely boasts a slim, toned figure. The girl was given complete freedom to show nice curves in a bikini during a holiday in the Maldives, and immediately took it! The singer changes the swimwear as gloves, each time appearing before fans on a photo in Instagram in a new beach look. So, the other day she managed to show off the rainbow bikini in the “company” unicorn. It is now fused floral swimsuit that emphasized the figure of the Wiki no less advantageous than more open ones!
Girl posing near the ocean in a swimsuit delicate colors – heavenly blue background depicts flowers and leaves. Bathing outfit perfectly sets off tropical tan of the singer emphasizes her tiny waist and high Breasts.
“My dear, put smileys that you associate with holidays in the Maldives” — gave it a creative job users.
At the other photos of Vika are sealed at the edge of the pool. It – red-and-white bikini bottoms with a Flirty hem. In the picture you can easily consider a steel press sports Wiki.
“For so long I decided to dive into the pool,” she confessed.
Compliments from fans not long to wait – they admired the lovely shape of the girl and her exciting curves.
- Perfect
- Bright, emotional! Come on in… the Pool is waiting for you
- The dream girl
- Chic
- Figure ideal
- Beautiful photo!
- Which photo bright you go the Maldives
- You are so pretty!
- Super swimsuit, Vika a super-duper