Vika from DeAngelo admired the way in a translucent white dress against the background of sweets
Wick Smouha continues to captivate fans with bright outfits. In one of the latest stylish images of the lead singer of pop group Neangely even “confused” with the bride!
So, on his instagram page, Smouha published a new series of photos and videos. Ukrainian singer noted that the images were made during a speech DeAngelo on a private occasion: “#corporate #christening” — said the singer.
At the same time on one of the photos of Victoria posing on a background of multi-tiered gorgeous cake white. It is noteworthy that the huge sweetness is decorated with massive wings.
Smouha posing in a white dress made of white guipure. The dress is further decorated with ruffles, which makes the image even more romantic and weightless. Also under a sheer lace dress see black mini dress. Another highlight of the image — a black peplum. Legs patent leather shoes red. By the way, the makeup also emphasizes red lips.
Victoria itself is jokingly called himself a “cherry” on this cake.
“In the background is the six-level angelic temptation. I, it — still the same… icing to the cake,” says Victoria.
Of course, the singer has separately photographed big sweetness.
Well, fans of Ukrainian singer hastened to leave rave comments for her new look:
- “Extraordinary, you’re very sweet, cherry!”
- “Vic, sounds great”
- “You’re a sweet angel”
- “Fairy”
- “Ukrainian beauty! Our favorite cherry”
- “Very beautiful, charming, sweet, stylish, glamorous!”
- “You take my breath away”
- “This is temptation, that’s for sure!”