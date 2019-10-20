Vika from DeAngelo appeared with an unusual hairstyle
Victoria Smouha from the band Neangely regularly shares with fans the moments of your life — for example, she simply bombarded the network with a nice photo of your Paradise vacation in the Maldives. Now the band went on tour in Ukraine with a new album, so the artist less time on the social network.
But she still tries to put in Cherkasy singer decided on a little experiment with his looks, and the result shared on Instagram. All used to seeing the brunette with smooth hair, but this time she appeared in a photo with lush curls.
Happy Vika is wearing a white shirt and tights with military print posing while sitting on the bench.
“Cherkasy, Thank You!!!!!!! We are leaving you with a million cucarachas and tingling! Smooth — curl, straight — aligned. Do you like to experiment with your appearance?” commented the singer.
Followers of the actress were quick to share their experiences — most liked unusual hairstyle girls, but some noted that smooth hair going to her more.
- Beauty is a terrible force!
- You just everything. The beauty of ours!!
- super, this light, airy
- Just Like Curly Sue
- Oh, you’re cool
- VI duzhe Garni, ale duzhe Kucher not to lichti) front image is just mega
- Though take and “Glider” sing!!! Krasna
- VI duzhe krasiv, but not then, if Kucherov)))
- Class, haven’t seen you in such a manner
- Extensions the BOMB you really are
- Krutyshka, not learned immediately with curls, unusual , but fun
- So cute, super extensions