Vika from DeAngelo demonstrated a dazzling tan
Vika from DeAngelo continues to captivate fans with her beauty and gorgeous photo where she shows a perfect figure. This time the soloist DeAngelo boasted a luxurious tan and showed the body in bright red and black bathing suit. The Victoria Smouha published on his page in Instagram.
“The tape finally stained in bronze-summer shades! I believe that we all like to go with the effect of sun-kissed skin. And this amazing smell of creams and oils that mixed with the smell of the sea and is in this combination, the most coveted fragrance of the summer. And you love yourself tanned”, — asked the subscribers of Victoria.
In review subscribers Victoria made her many compliments, and noted her taut tummy.
- Of course I do. From the other person.
- Incredible combination of a waist and such wonderful legs! Just admire.
- Very, very beautiful,charming, sweet, stylish, sexy!
- Vic, You have a tummy’s dream!!!) Share workout videos that help You to keep it in shape.
- We love those tanned individuals who like to be tanned.
