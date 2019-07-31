Vika from DeAngelo fascinated perfect figure in a swimsuit
The actress resting on the beach in Kiev
Charming Victoria from the band Neangely continues to show fans how she spends this summer. After a relaxing break in the nature of parents ‘ dacha near Kharkov, the girl returned to Kiev, where decided to take advantage of the warm weather returned and went to sunbathe on one of the beach resorts of the capital.
On his page on Instagram, the singer shared a hot shot where she’s lying on a sun lounger in black-and-pink swimsuit. Vika took a seductive pose, showing off in all its glory his chiseled figure and long legs.
“No matter what I did, not going…. Seen on Monday my mother gave birth”, — jokingly said the artist.
Admiring followers were quick to share their opinions, admiring the figure of Victoria.
- Supermodelo VCA, obonyo
- Vic, your figure chic
- Chic uhhhhh…
- Beautiful
- Amazing
- Vika , You are so cool, discovered the song “Bitter chocolate” listen to on repeat endlessly
- Mermaid
- Magic
- Goddess! Definitely!!!