Vika from DeAngelo in bikinis stirred up a Network of appetizing forms

| September 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Ukrainian singer and member of the group Neangely Victoria Smouha loves to travel. Autumn girl I met on the exotic Maldives. She flooded Instagram with photos of the resort, and then changing the swimsuits and locations. Figure Vicki has long been a subject of envy and admiration for its subscribers. Sport and fit the singer boasts exciting twists and steel pressure – the result of resistance training and a healthy lifestyle. The fresh footage, the actress flaunts green bikini, stressing its dignity.

Вика из НеАнгелов в бикини взбудоражила Сеть аппетитными формами

Victoria decided to wish fans a good day with solar hot frame. She poses among lush exotic greenery in the emerald bikini. Beach bow singer complements sunglasses on half face and a silk scarf.

Fans were delighted with the figures of Victoria. They were very generous with the girls compliments.

  • Great body. And America too cute
  • Figure, super
  • Beauty
  • Very beautiful girl!
  • What a good figure!
  • Gorgeous! Super!
  • Like a magazine cover photo! Beauty!
  • You more and more beautiful!
  • Victoria, You are unreal gorgeous!
  • Yak VI Garen!

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr