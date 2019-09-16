Vika from DeAngelo poradovala snapshots from an exotic holiday
September 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Victoria Smouha from the band Neangely continues to put holiday pictures on the exotic Islands of the Maldives. New pictures she posted on his page in Instagram.
In one photo, the singer poses in a swimsuit and another t-shirt with a cocktail in hand.
Vika admitted that from childhood he loved to listen to stories about travel and dream about their own adventures in various parts of the world. And now she makes your dreams come true.
She also said that on the Islands it is sometimes rainy weather, but not for long. She said that after a rain it becomes immediately easier to breathe.
In addition, she likes that on vacation she can climb into bed and fall asleep without thinking about anything.
Netizens commented on the photos of the actress.
- The best solution is to make the dream a reality;
- Eyes like diamonds;
- Charming;
- You are very beautiful! I swear!