Vika from DeAngelo posed in a swimsuit with chickens and a rooster

| July 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Victoria Smouha from the band Neangely after the tour with the team in Ukraine decided to relax a bit and relax and sunbathe actress went to the country. On his page on Instagram, the singer shared the best rural flavour, and at the same time demonstrated his chiseled figure.

Girl in colorful bikini made a real photo session with the “local inhabitants” the rooster and chickens! She’s funny poses, squatting near pecking something from the land of birds, and shows off seductive curves of the body in the picture standing. Frames are made at their summer cottage amid the grass and bushes.

“Met up with country “alarm clock”))))) All reports that it was morning. #Doodle”, — said Vika.

Followers were quick to Express their opinions under funny pictures, admiring the figure artistii and humorously calling it a “chick”.

  • Estimated pvnico pomestila Taku chick squeeze=)
  • Gorgeous, just a doll
  • Super beauty
  • In koguta Nova chick)
  • Harnyunya
  • This chick needs a serious cock!
  • Oh, wow, very nice. And figure out something chic. Something there’s been no posts about the sport from the Wiki…
  • Oh beautiful.
  • Figure
  • The rooster thought that he had another hen appeared
  • Fans?
  • Cool Victoria! With a great sense of humor
  • I look
  • Cool, colorful
