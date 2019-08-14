Vika from DeAngelo ride on the scooter
Victoria Smouha of the duet “Neangely”, which went to a performance in Odessa, took the opportunity during a break between rehearsals to explore the city and make a lot of bright frames for your Instagram.
Vic has chosen a rather original way to move the scooter, which she explored the nooks of the resort town and found amazing views of the sea, which reminded her of Italy.
“Little Italy in Odessa”, — has signed it one of the photosets, which posed in a blue swimsuit and bright orange shorts.
Photos came out really atmospheric, through a narrow street lined with stone and leading directly to the beach. Fans immediately responded with numerous compliments:
- What is the ideal figure, beauty
- We’re just a couple of weeks ago was there
- Beauty
- gorgeous model
- As the sun
- Klas, beautiful, bright -doll
- Gorgeous girl!!!
