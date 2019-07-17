Vika from DeAngelo shared deep thoughts about creativity
Wick Smouha continues to share bright moments of your creative business. Note that at the moment pop group Neangely travels throughout Ukraine with performances. Just a couple of days ago Vika and Slava Kaminska was in Svyatogorsk Donetsk region. And here the girls were already in Uzhgorod! What hastened to inform Smouha.
So, on his instagram page, Victoria published a series of new photos of their tour. While on one of the Ukrainian singer posing wrapped in only one white blanket! Most likely, the photo was taken in the morning. Vika went to the balcony of the hotel room to be photographed in front of the stunning green landscape. The geotagging is indicated that the picture was taken in Uzhgorod.
Moreover, your new photo Victoria accompanied by profound thoughts.
“A creative person comes into the world and increases the beauty of the world. He brings something from the unknown to the known world, who helps God be saying something… the Real creators know it perfectly well that they were only tools, they were guides….” – says Vika Smouha.
Fans of Victoria also hastened to leave your enthusiastic comments:
- “Oh, how beautiful, Vicky, wrote, create, Vikie and we will rate!”
- “Very wise and beautiful!”
- “You are a creative person and you bring something more than beauty in this world”
- “Well, you moved in Slavyanogorsk, in Uzhgorod. Though native you see))))”
- “Charming and lovely”
- “You’re cool, nice to see your smile”