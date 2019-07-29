Vika from DeAngelo shared pics of the rest
Victoria Smouha from the band Neangely went on holiday — that is remarkable, not at seaside resort abroad, and in the village. The actress is having a great time in my childhood — in the country of his parents near Kharkov. She enjoys nature walks and socializing with the local fauna — so, earlier, the singer amused the fans with a photo shoot in a swimsuit in the company of chickens and a rooster.
New footage of Vika showed beautiful surroundings for walks which she chose a comfortable and stylish tracksuit is blue with a white stripe. As she admitted, she loves comfortable clothes.
Actress in the company of mom and dog walked along the shore of the reservoir, and also made a spectacular shot at sunset.
“I’ll show you what country life! After reviewing the comments in the previous post, was pleasantly surprised that many people know Lipsy! We’re in the city, but the place of childhood forever in my heart! PS By the way love comfortable and casual clothes, and I have a lot of costumes,” shared Smouha.
Members noted the scenic landscapes of the footage, as well as relaxed appearance of Victoria. Not without compliments her casual outfit.
