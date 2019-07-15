Vika from DeAngelo showed a picture with guests after the concert
Ukrainian singer Victoria Smouha not often spoils fans with new images. This time the soloist DeAngelo showed in the chiseled waist Instagram photo of the town of Svyatogorsk, where the singer went after a concert in Lyman, Donetsk region.
Vika posing against the scenic area, which showcases a beautiful view on the coast of the Seversky Donets river in Sviatogorsk.
“Today was in heaven, but came down to earth and managed to perform on stage in the estuary,” wrote the singer.
Note that the singer showed the natural beauty without makeup, white smile. And sporty style was emphasized chiseled waist and nice round stars.
Followers of Victoria admired her charming femininity and effortless way.
“Sweet, beautiful, charming, stylish, charming!”, “What a beauty! You umnichka!”, “Today you were a good girl. Vika thank you very much for the positive concert and photos”, “What a beauty! Victoria, you are so beautiful, such a beautiful figure!”, “Vic you are so positive, can I see?”, “You’re as beautiful as an angel,” write the fans of the singer.