Vika from DeAngelo stirred up a network of hot picture in bikini
Victoria Smouha from the band Neangely – owner turned sports figure, a thin waist and a perfect press. She says the secret of her slimness is simple – proper nutrition, healthy lifestyle and regular exercise. Recently, the singer returned after a holiday in the Maldives, where she tirelessly published photos in a bikini. Arriving in Kiev, the star decided not to succumb to the autumn Blues and go to the gym. She showed hot photos in swimsuit by the pool.
Singer posing while sitting on the edge. Her – bikini swimsuit with thick cups and drawstring shorts. It is worth noting that Vick showed the face without makeup, and judging by the wet hair gathered back in a bun, she had just emerged from the pool.
“My friends and associates. Tell me about your plans for the fall? You clearly understand their needs? For example, I now need new energy and manifestation of power — and I’m going to stockpile it in the gym, instead of to lie down or watch TV. Of course, everything is good within reasonable limits. Let’s motivate each other? Maybe you want to learn to play tennis or learn to cool to swim?” — asked the artist.
The first thing that drew the attention of fans, was a figure of Victoria. They reported that the slender form of the girl is just perfect.
- Victoria in very good shape. The main event for me is the concert, and again to go to the gym, and cold. Still would not hurt to learn the guitar
- I love you without makeup, such a nice and gentle denchukha! A plan — sneak out there where it’s warm!
- So cute and beautiful without makeup
- Super
- Beauty
- Hottest in