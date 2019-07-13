Vika from DeAngelo tried on the image of the shepherdess
Vika from pop group Neangely lately not very often spoils fans of updates in their social networks. However, earlier wick explained that she is doing well. She just decided from time to time to do “social reset”. And to spend more time on real life, not virtual. Fortunately for fans of the soloist DeAngelo Smouha finally posted a couple new photos showing off her bright image.
So, recently hosted masshtabny concert organized by the TV channel “Ukraine”. Concert dedicated to the Independence Day of our country, which is celebrated on August 24. However, the channel decided the time to prepare for this event, organizing and recording the concert with many Ukrainian artists, among whom were a group Neangely.
On his Instagram page wick Smouha hastened to publish a series of photos and videos from this event. In particular, Vick showed fans the details of his romantic image in which she appeared on stage.
Vicki was such an image of “shepherdess”. The singer poses in a black dress decorated with white lace. The bright part of the image — an unusual black skirt with a smell that resembles an apron. Stylish outfit complements the black wide-brimmed hat. Shoes — black lace-up high heels.
Wiki hair curled in large curls. Makeup is done with emphasis on red lips.
On his Instagram page, Victoria published several photos, which show the process of the interview. The singer intrigued by its users: “Professional journalists tend to learn what we want to hide… I love you! And his work”.
Also there are several videos, which can be further detailed consideration of the image of the Ukrainian singer. The corresponding video appeared on Twitter account MyGlamWish.
But fans of the singer rushed to fill her rave reviews. Many stressed that they were particularly happy to update the Wiki in a long time.
- “I waited for the photos as beauty is a terrible force!!”
- “Your suits this time is sooo beautiful”
- “Wow, what a beautiful”
- “Hah! Vic, in your profession difficult to hide anything from journalists. Good luck to you in your favorite work”
- “Vcus, gnojna I duzhe Garni”
- “Grace and charm through the roof in these photos”