Viktor Pavlik told the story of love with his new fiancee

Famous Ukrainian singer Viktor Pavlik, who walked away from his wife Larissa to his concert Director 25-year-old Catherine Repacholi, told love story with his new beloved.

The artist called her “fourth wife”, despite the fact that the couple have not yet concluded a formal marriage, according to “1+1”.

Виктор Павлик рассказал историю любви со своей новой избранницей

The actor said that his previous wife left all the property.

“I know it is not easy and painful. Especially Larissa. She really was alone. With Paul, but she. I left the apartment. Left everything,” he says.

The pair first met at a concert in Truskavets 15 years ago. The artist noted that he did not remember her. Later, after the girl graduated from high school, she met Pavlik in one of the Nikolaev hotels.

“It’s fate! I believe that it was fate. Because she waited three hours and came back into the room, closed the door, and I stepped out on the floor, saw her in the distance and shouted: Hey! Girl!” — says the singer.

