Viktor Pavlik went on vacation with a lover

53-year-old Ukrainian artist Viktor Pavlik went with her 25-year-old lover and part-time PR girl Catherine Repacholi on vacation at a seaside resort in Greece. The song is not really to flaunt their relationship, but she is happy to share in the online photo, including the joint.

So, Catherine has published a romantic picture of choice on his page on Instagram. Victor did a nice selfie with your beloved on the beach, both smiling happily. The girl dressed in a white shirt and a striped skirt.

“Greece to 2019 — now our history,” commented Repacova.

Members noted that the photo just the same transfers as the happy couple to be together and have left lovely reviews.

  • You look so happy. Love You endless
  • Happiness to you, you are so cool
  • So cute, and I want to shout “bitterly”
  • So happy) Photo is very cool!
  • Photo as conveys your happiness!Let it never leaves you!
  • So Shoe
