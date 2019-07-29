Viktor Pavlik went on vacation with a lover
53-year-old Ukrainian artist Viktor Pavlik went with her 25-year-old lover and part-time PR girl Catherine Repacholi on vacation at a seaside resort in Greece. The song is not really to flaunt their relationship, but she is happy to share in the online photo, including the joint.
So, Catherine has published a romantic picture of choice on his page on Instagram. Victor did a nice selfie with your beloved on the beach, both smiling happily. The girl dressed in a white shirt and a striped skirt.
“Greece to 2019 — now our history,” commented Repacova.
Members noted that the photo just the same transfers as the happy couple to be together and have left lovely reviews.
- You look so happy. Love You endless
- Happiness to you, you are so cool
- So cute, and I want to shout “bitterly”
- So happy) Photo is very cool!
- Photo as conveys your happiness!Let it never leaves you!
- So Shoe
