Viktor Pavlik with a sweetheart, enjoy your stay in Greece
After it became known about the novel 53-year-old Ukrainian artist Viktor Pavlik with his 25-year-old PR girl Catherine Repacholi, in a press regularly there are rumors that the couple plan to marry. However, the characters themselves steadfastly deny them, saying that no such plan. Now they went on holiday to Greece and girl happy to share photos and stories from there.
So, she published a piquant scenes on the balcony of their rooms, which were sealed immediately after a shower. Catherine — only one bath towel, one she wrapped around the hair. The girl sitting at the table and smiling happily.
In the caption to the publication Repacholi told than she liked to vacation in Greece.
“I think the rest of my face. And now about the advantages in Greece:
— awesome warm sea
is not a hot evening, you can sleep without air conditioning
delicious olives,” wrote beloved Pavlik.
By the way, earlier it was noted that the conditions and service of holiday in Turkey like her a lot more.
Followers of Katie agree that the rest went in her favor, because she looks just fine, what they said in the comments.
- I think that the rest of the face . Gain strength
- Really well there ), the rest filled with new emotions and forces )
- You stay to face! So happy!
- Very!
- Radiant girl
- Oh, for the delicious olives to go