“Village ghosts” in China in one night disappeared inhabitants of the whole settlement
In China, in Shaanxi province once existed is medium in size and village where in 1987, mysteriously disappeared. The strange story of this village, whose name is never mentioned, at the time, was kept secret and it was forbidden to mention in the news, but in 2010, she appeared in Chinese social networks and made a lot of noise. This writes paranormalnews with reference to the Misterious Universe.
It is reported that all the villagers had disappeared in a single night to a single person, and there were about a thousand. Lost men, women, children, babies and old men and even all livestock and cats and dogs. All things people left in their seats, some even stood with the village early Breakfast tables with food.
Even more frightening is that for a week or so, to the mysterious disappearance of thousands of people in the area saw strange lights in the sky and a UFO in the form of a classical disc. One of the witnesses from the neighbouring village had reported seeing in the sky over the devastated village revolving object that was “eight bright lights”. For this object the sky suddenly began to turn black and then the object issued a bright purple flash, he heard the sound of a strong explosion and then the object flew away to the North.
Another witness noticed another strange detail. In these rocky desert areas of the snake is rare, however, shortly before the disappearance of the villagers these reptiles suddenly began to meet at almost every step. Like something made of snakes from all over areas to crawl here.
According to the Chinese TV channel NTDTV, the code name for the incident the military was “the incident with the night cats” and immediately after people a lot of army trucks were seen on roads leading to the village. They blocked all entrances and anyone in the wrong direction is not allowed.
According to one version, the villagers secretly transferred in army trucks to another location is the military. However, even in this case, the reason for such a hasty evacuation of the villagers is unknown. And all attempts of a news channel cover the event failed, as it was published a secret government Directive banning to say about this in the news.
There is another theory that near the village was located in the mountains of a secret nuclear base and that the village did not see something there that is not necessary to see all of them and taken under the cover of night and in an unknown direction.
Another hypothesis links the UFO and the appearance of the military and according to her, people were evacuated to keep them from seeing experimental aircraft, which flew in the sky and looked like a UFO. Now abandoned village fell into disrepair and overgrown with bushes. Residents of other local villages call it a “Ghost village”.
