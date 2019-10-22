Villagers in Russia staged a large-scale firefight, killing five people
In the Rostov region there was a skirmish in the pasture, in which five people died, two were hospitalized. The cause of the conflict was the redistribution of land for grazing.
The place of the tragedy was the farm of Chernozubov in the Orel district of Rostov region.
Russia’s investigative Committee opened a criminal case under part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal code of Russian Federation (“Murder”). In turn, the Rostov Department of the interior said that the parties to the conflict fired hunting weapons.
According to Telegram channels, the conflict occurred between families of farmers Barievykh and Dakishvili. Supposedly they do not first year were fighting over land for grazing, and when unable to resolve the conflict in the legal field, decided “to hammer in an arrow” in a field near the hamlet of Chernozubov.
