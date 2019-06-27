VIN Diesel announced the filming of “fast & Furious 9”
June 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
American actor VIN Diesel announced the continuation of the “fast and furious 9”. In Instagram, he said, how was the first day of shooting.
The star of “fast and Furious” appeared in the video with his colleague in the film by actress Michelle Rodriguez. Celebrity thanked Universal studios, crew and cast for their work, and fans have expressed their love. In the comments under the post members have written, I look forward to continuing a favorite movie.
The Director of the film was made by Justin Lin and the screenplay was created by Daniel Casey. In the acting team also includes an American professional wrestler John Cena. VIN Diesel announced that the Prime Minister will present in 2020.
READ A police escort 300 kg of food and 500 people in the team: details of visit to Ukraine the legendary...