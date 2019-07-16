VIN Diesel called the companions of the movie “fast and furious 9” family
American writer, Director and actor VIN Diesel, who presented the partners of the film “fast and furious 9”, traditionally called them family. This information provided the project is “Fast & Furious” on its official Twitter account.
In the frame posing not only the stars of the previous parts of the film, but also new actors. These include VIN Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, and others.
We know that the picture was timed to the birthday of Rodriguez. In addition, your Instagram profile Diesel released a video giving a sweet holiday gift for the birthday girl.
Recall that recently became aware of the filming of the continuation of the legendary franchise “fast and furious 9”. This is a social network Instagram said VIN Diesel.