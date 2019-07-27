VIN Diesel showed the finished script of the film “Riddick 4: Fury”
VIN Diesel said in Instagram about the end of the script of the film “Riddick 4: Fury” continue “Black hole”. The actor has previously said that the film will be shown the origin story of the main character.
On the fourth part of the film work even in 2015. The writers of the film was made by Jim wheat and Ken wheat, and David TUI is also engaged in the production. In the plot of the film is about a character named Riddick who can see in the dark. The character became popular in the movie, and in 2004 was released an offshoot of the “Chronicles of Riddick”. However, the box office of the film fail, so the Studio for some time refused to continue filming.
The date of the official premiere of the picture, not yet reported. Now VIN Diesel starred in the ninth part of the “fast and Furious” and possibly “Riddick 4: Fury” will be his next project.