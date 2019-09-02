Vincent Cassel and Tina Kuniaki shone on the red carpet
September 2, 2019
The Venice film festival on Lido island in full swing! Yesterday, August 30, the premiere of the new film by Roman Polanski “an officer and a spy”, which gathered many celebrities. However, all the attention of the guests and photographers were on the most beautiful pair of film — Vincent Kassel and Tina Kunaki.
The couple appeared on the red carpet, holding hands. For the release of the secular young mother Tina Kuniaki chose a mini dress of black feathers decorated with crystals. Lush curls model this evening was rather smooth beam, which only became a spectacular addition to the image. In turn, Kassel remained faithful to the classics, and chose for the premiere blue suit Dior.