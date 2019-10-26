Vincent Cassel fell in love with Tina Kunaki
Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunaki is one of the most talked about couples in the world. 52-year-old actor and 22-year-old model have been together for long enough, this spring they had a daughter of Amazon.
But many still doubt that it’s love, writing off all of the passion and unwillingness Vincent to grow old. It seems that the actor has decided to once again prove to the wife (as well as around the world) the sincerity of his feelings.
He has published in his microblog photo of Tina. The, very atmospheric and made as if accidentally, at first glance unremarkable. The girl sits at a table covered with glasses in frame also hit other people. Tina laughs, trying to keep a hand rose from the gust of wind the fuzzy hair.
Apparently, in this picture Vincent saw the whole life. So he signed a photo, add new love Emoji. “You’re my life too,” commented Tina post. But Vincent added: “I have succeeded in my life.” I must say that photo of beloved spouse on his page do not appear as often. Therefore, the frame just blew up the network: a few hours, the photo garnered nearly 100,000 likes, and a romantic lovers ‘ correspondence under the photo has collected a lot of “hearts”.
Tina, who loves to post a joint photo and video with your beloved spouse, also have not pleased the subscribers of the joint staff. But she showed a new provocative shooting, where she appeared semi-Nude. In the black-and-white photo shoot she tried on just translucent underwear and tights, which accentuated the natural sexuality and outstanding external data hot beauties. Most of the photos she is in bed, others enjoy a glass of wine and spaghetti.