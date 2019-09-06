Vincent Cassel have decided to tell about his personal life
Tina Kuniaki, he is able to find balance and relationships.
French actor Vincent Cassel almost for the first time after the wedding decided to tell about his personal life. The famous ladies ‘ man for more than a year married to 30-year-old model Tina Kuniaki, and feels perfectly happy raising their daughter Amazoni.
Basically, the actor avoids topics about his personal life, but this time made an exception. In dealing with journalists from Elle, he confessed that he has bouts of boredom at home, as is the case with other men. Vincent Cassel is convinced that favorite work and his lovely wife Tina Kunaki – the best recipes from the depression.
It’s not about me! There is always some incentive. First of all, I love what I do. I get pleasure from work. In addition, quite absorbed in family Affairs. If you have a busy personal life, a favorite thing, which allows to ensure the existence of many problems just disappear, told Vincent Cassel.
He did not avoid questions about the considerable age difference. According to Vincent Cassel, it’s not there. But as difficulties in the marriage, then already an experienced man knows that they are in any relationship. Apparently, therefore, the pair has demonstrated a special harmony during the public outputs.
“I think, generally to live with someone difficult in any case. There is a saying: “Together cramped apart boring us”. It’s all in the balance that is necessary to support day-to-day. It is impossible to find the balance point and leave it at that, it won’t last forever. You need to constantly work, to seek, to rebuild. I am sure that with their peers to build a life together is not easy. There are problems everywhere, and at the same time, it is impossible to make the problem. And age is just a aspect to consider,” added the actor.