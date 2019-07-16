Vinnik, Leonid Brezhnev, Kamensky: how the stars of show business will look like in old age (photo)
July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The Network is gaining popularity of mobile FaceApp application that allows you to age 30 years any person.
Processed images are eager to share artists, politicians and athletes. To get the “old” photo, just upload any photo and the program gives a new picture. We offer you to look at our stars of show business, how they might look in 30 years.
“If my 100 years will look like… I agree!” — posted by Olya Polyakova under the photo where she’s posing Nude on the cover of men’s magazine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter