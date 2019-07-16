Vinnik, Leonid Brezhnev, Kamensky: how the stars of show business will look like in old age (photo)

| July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)

The Network is gaining popularity of mobile FaceApp application that allows you to age 30 years any person.

Processed images are eager to share artists, politicians and athletes. To get the “old” photo, just upload any photo and the program gives a new picture. We offer you to look at our stars of show business, how they might look in 30 years.

“If my 100 years will look like… I agree!” — posted by Olya Polyakova under the photo where she’s posing Nude on the cover of men’s magazine.

Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)

Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)Винник, Брежнева, Каменских: как звезды шоу-бизнеса будут выглядеть в старости (фото)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.