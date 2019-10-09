Vintage Toyota Land Cruiser got the Deluxe version
FJ Company has created a luxurious version of the classic Toyota Land Cruiser. Despite the fact that this car costs more than 200 thousand dollars, he already has a waiting list of 12 months.
Every modified Land Cruiser (the so-called model number G40) was built in the 1970’s-early 1980-ies. All of them are equipped with 4.0 l engine Toyota 1GRE-FE V-6 that works together with a 5-speed manual transmission.
At the request of the customer at the G40 can be hard or soft roof. The car body is painted in a particular color also according to the customer. Front mounted winch Warn.
The interior is trimmed in high quality leather. Added modern heating and air conditioning, as well as several new technologies. There is a premium audio system with Bluetooth connectivity. This classic Japanese SUV forty years ago, of course, was not.
See also: Toyota Land Cruiser in the new generation will appear in 2020
FJ Company will annually produce 30 copies of this tuned Toyota Land Cruiser. To build each car takes six months. Price – 220 000 dollars. At the moment the waiting queue is already 12 months, that is willing to buy this SUV a lot.