Violinist Lindsey Stirling arranged a concert in virtual reality
Lindsey Stirling gave a concert in virtual reality. To see the performance of the violinist in this format are the owners of “wonder hats”.
Such headdresses allow users to not only play games but also to enjoy the music. Lindsey Stirling told subscribers on the page in Instagram about the wonderful day when she was reincarnated in the Avatar. The violinist said that the new concert is very cool, and it will not wait, when again able to play my music offline.
Be a spectator of such a show could be from any country. Provided everyone viewing special virtual reality helmet brands Oculus Rift and HTC. Everybody who joined the concert, were shown on the screen in the form of a Firefly. In this regard, to the middle of the speech the whole Stirling was surrounded by enchanting lights.
Violinist became famous due to its video clips. They celebrity in an unusual way combines the music with the choreography.