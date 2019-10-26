Viral and bacterial infections: why they are important to distinguish
SARS – the most common diagnosis we hear. So many people, once again faced with similar symptoms, do not seek medical attention. And it can be a huge mistake.
ARVI stands for “acute respiratory viral infection”. I mean, we are talking about the disease, they are caused by viruses. Often we are faced with rhinoviruses, influenza and adenoviruses. For all of them characterized by a sudden onset of symptoms. As a rule, they are associated with the throat and nose, you may experience fever and muscle aches.
But pathogens can be bacteria. The fundamental difference is that sometimes SARS, for example, rhinovirus in the form of light, generally does not require specific treatment, just support the body and relax. With bacteria increasingly difficult if the infection has developed, it will not work by itself and you need to use antibiotics.
Antibiotics “just in case” — a big mistake. The fact that inappropriate treatment of SARS can join a bacterial infection, but antibiotics without a prescription may cause resistance of bacteria to treatment. And it already threatens with serious complications and problems in their treatment. For example, a common complication of bacterial infection is pneumonia.
To identify the causative agent, need to run tests. But to assume that you have a bacterial infection you can own. If you notice these symptoms, you need to consult a doctor for treatment. In bacterial infection the discharge from the nose becomes thick, they have a purulent colour. If throat appeared pus formation, or white coating, it can also be a symptom of a bacterial infection.