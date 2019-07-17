Viral FaceApp app provides the Russian company wide access to your data
Russian FaceApp app in recent days has gained viral popularity because of its filter, changing the user’s age in the pictures, but the conditions for its use concern about privacy.
The app has gained immense popularity, allowing users to change their age in photo: from rejuvenation to aging. Even celebrities have joined the digital mob, posting photos of themselves in youth or in old age. More than a million users have downloaded the app from Google Play, in addition, the FaceApp application is now number one in the “Photo & video” at the Apple Store, says Fox 11.
But according to the terms of use FaceApp, the user gives the app permission to use, modify, adapt and publish any images that user offers for the treatment of artificial intelligence.
Lawyer Elizabeth Potts Weinstein wrote on Twitter: “If you use #FaceApp, you give them the right to use your photos, your name and your username for any purpose, including commercial (on a Billboard or Internet advertising)”.
“FaceApp you grant a perpetual, irrevocable, free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, distribute, publicly use and display your user content”, — stated in the conditions of use of the FaceApp application.
It States directly that by using the services of the application, “you agree that user content may be used for commercial purposes.”
The app, which was created in 2017 by the company Wireless Lab in St. Petersburg, Russia, also has the right to preserve user content even after he uninstalled the app.
Ariel Hochstadt, security expert and former marketing Manager for Gmail, said that previously he had warned people about similar applications.
“Hackers can gather data from websites that people visit, and record actions they perform on these sites, but they don’t always know who these people” — he said.
“Imagine that they can now use the phone camera to secretly record the actions of a young gay man who visits gay sites, but have not told the public about their orientation, and they now can associate his face with the sites he uses,” — said the expert.
“They also know who in this picture, and have a huge database created by the user in Facebook. Thus, the data that they have on this person are private and precise on the name, city and other details that can be found in Facebook”, — he added.
The application can still have access to the photos on the iOS platform, even if the user has set the permission for use of photographs “Never” because Apple allows the app to call this API even if the user has restricted access to photos.
However, many other people indicate that FaceApp has conditions similar to other widely used applications.
Elliot Alderson, a French security researcher, posted on Twitter terms of use Snapchat.
“You also grant us a perpetual license to create derivative files, promotion, publication, broadcast, sublicense, public use and public display of the contents in any form and in any media or distribution methods (now known or later developed)”, — stated in the conditions of Snapchat.
This means that you will not be entitled to any compensation from the Snap Inc., if your name, picture, or voice were used as a platform for their goals.
These applications are Prime examples of how much information people give out on the Internet, using “free” services that actually earn on their content.
“Your face is now the form of copyright and you need to be very careful when you give permission to access your biometric data,” said Steve Sammartino, an expert on business technology.
According to him, soon the facial recognition system can be used to access accounts or other important things, and many people will regret that for free given these biometric keys to some companies.