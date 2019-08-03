Loading...

A longtime employee of the Canadian national exhibition Association (CNEA) left his post of CEO just weeks before the start of the legendary trade fair.

In a statement, the organization confirmed that after 33 years, the Ludi VA (Virginia Ludy) no longer works in CNE.

“We appreciate her dedication CNEA over the past three decades and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” said President of the Board of Directors CNEA John Cyrus (John Kiru) in a statement sent by e-mail on the website CP24.com through a spokesperson.

“Current activities will still be carried out by the top management team in coordination with the President of the Board, and final preparations for the 2019 CNE is in full swing. We look forward to this event this year and expected more than 1.5 million visitors who will come to meet one of the best summer traditions of our city.”

Kira refused to be interviewed about the resignation of Ludi, and the organization’s representative did not respond to a request for additional detail about the reason for her sudden departure.

Canadian national Exhibition Association (CNEA) consists of more than 125 member organizations and managed by a voluntary Board of Directors, reglamentarias two provincial laws.

CNEA is financially independent from the city and is responsible for the planning and implementation of the annual Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) at Exhibition Place.

Assistant counselor Mike Layton, who is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of CNEA, said questions about the care Ludi should comment on Kira.