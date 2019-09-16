Virginia resident bought 25 of the same lottery tickets and won $125 000
The unusual decision has paid off with interest — a resident of Alexandria, Virginia, has acquired 25 of identical tickets for the same lottery and won a total of 125 thousand dollars.
David Maiocco told members of the Virginia Lottery on the 3rd of September, he bought 25 of the same tickets for the lottery Virginia Lottery Pick 4, writes UPI.
For each of the purchased lottery tickets Maiocco chose the same combination of numbers 0211.
According to the man, he did other things — “hung” on the phone and waited for a response from the customer service representative your television provider when it decided to check the rooms on the Internet.
Majokko found that has won 25 major prizes on 5 thousand dollars each.
The total sum amounted to 125 thousand dollars.
“When they finally returned to the other end, I could only say: “OK”, said Maiocco. I just agreed to everything they said. I hung up and went straight to the lottery office!”
