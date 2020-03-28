Virtual Disney World: how to visit the famous amusement parks from the comfort of your sofa
Pandemic coronavirus has led to the fact that the famous amusement parks, Disney has closed indefinitely, but the YouTube channel, though not associated with the Walt Disney studios, will cheer up the fans anywhere in the world, writes USA Today.
2016 YouTube channel called the Disney Virtual World offers virtual tours with 360-degree video. They are compatible with a virtual reality headset or a mobile headset.
“Get to all your favorite attractions in an interactive video environment for 360º. Virtual Disney World offers full immersion like never before, says on the page “About”. — Relive the sights and places that you love anytime, anywhere!”
By 28 March, the channel reached more than 48,000 subscribers and over 8 million views.
The channel offers tours of the attractions Disney World, Epcot and Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, Disney’s California Adventure, Universal and others.
Each video allows the viewer to make one trip. Last download, made two weeks ago, dedicated to The Great Movie Ride.
In the upper left corner is a tool that viewers can use to navigate through the tour lasting just over 22 minutes. Although all videos are compatible with VR headsets, you can watch them on any normal monitor.
Disneyland and Disney World are closed indefinitely due COVID-19
In connection with the “increasingly complex crisis,” Disneyland and Disney World will remain closed “until further notice” because of a pandemic of mers reported March 27 Walt Disney Co.
The company’s decision gives us hope that the legendary theme parks will open next month as previously announced. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced that they are extending their closure until April 19.
The goal of the company was to ensure that Park visitors and employees are not exposed to the virus.
“Despite the fact that there is still great uncertainty about the impacts of the COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees remains a top priority of the Walt Disney company — said in a statement. The decision was taken in accordance with guidance provided by experts in the field of health and government officials.”
Culture
Walt Disney World
virtual show
coronavirus
Special projects
