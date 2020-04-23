Virtual visit of the aquarium photography course: how to spend a weekend in Miami (April 24-26)
What: national Park ‘Kenickie fjords’ in Alaska
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the U.S. national Park Service in partnership with Google offers a 360-degree view of the national parks in the country, so everyone can appreciate the wild beauty of the American landscape.
Visit the national Park “Kenickie fjords” in Alaska. This Park covers more than 271 thousand acres and has 38 glaciers, located in the Harding ice field – ice cover in 181 hectares. Streams of water from melted ice create a natural ecosystem for wild flowers and forests where in warmer months you can walk the visitors.
Embark on a journey right now.
Cost: free
What: the Study of mathematics
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Mathematical platform Prodige opened access to their online course. This exciting course motivates students in grades 1-8 practice math, to keep up with the curriculum during the quarantine.
The platform provides access to 100’s of thousands of jobs the ability to track progress, as well as the constant support of experts.
Training is available online at any convenient for you time.
Cost: free
What: Classical literature in English
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Online library called Free Classic Audiobooks offers readers to plunge into the world of classic literature. Works on the site are few and far between, but the resource still deserves attention. Each book is divided into chapters, you can listen to them online or download for free.
To visit the library, follow the link.
Cost: free
What: Museum of contemporary art in Seoul
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national Museum of contemporary art in Seoul is one of the most popular Korean museums. And now it can be accessed from anywhere in the world.
Google virtual tour will guide you through six floors filled with modern art from Korea and around the world.
Start a fascinating tour right now.
Cost: free
What: photography from Nikon
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: photographic equipment Company Nikon has opened free access to the VC course on photography that used to cost $250.
The course consists of 10 videoroll. This educational lectures and workshops from a professional photographer. Duration from 15 minutes to an hour.
Cost: free
What: the Largest aquarium in the United States
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Take a virtual walk through one of the largest aquariums of the United States. Here are the inhabitants of the warm waters of the Caribbean sea and the icy Arctic.
In 2012 the national Aquarium was named one of the best aquariums in the United States according to Travel channel, Ruen, and also won the popular vote, as one of the five best aquariums to visit.
Cost: free
What: the Study of the natural Sciences
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Mystery Science Portal is designed to help teachers and students to continue their development, despite the quarantine imposed because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. Thanks to this initiative, everyone is welcome to join the training online. It does not require any account or login.
Mystery Science is the Creator of the popular science lessons in US schools.
All lessons were designed to engage students and motivate them to achieve high results. In this course you will find the digital mini-lessons with exercises. For classes you will need simple materials that most likely already have at home.
Cost: free
What: training Course ‘the Science of well-being’
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Course on “the Science of well-being” (The Science of Well-Being) consists of a series of tasks aimed at improving your own level of happiness and to build more productive habits. In preparation for these tasks, Professor Laurie Santos reveals misconceptions about happiness, talks about the peculiarities of the mind that make us think negatively.
As a result, you will receive tools that can help us to change.
The course was launched on April 10 to join, you can by clicking this link.
Cost: free
What: training Course ‘Introduction to psychology’
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: What do people fear most? What makes us happy? What are the causes and treatments of mental illness? This course tries to answer these and many other questions, providing a comprehensive overview of the scientific study of thinking and behavior.
During class you will explore topics such as perception of self and world, communication, learning, memory, decision making, persuasion, emotion, and social behavior. You will learn how these aspects of the mind develop in children, how they manifest themselves in different people, as they are destroyed and for what reasons.
The training was launched on April 10 to join the free training here.
Cost: free
What: Coronavirus infection: facts against panic
When: Friday-Sunday, April 24-26, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the world health organization officially declared a pandemic of novel coronavirus infection more than a month ago. Around the world in quarantine, closed schools and entire cities. From shops disappear food and protective masks. In social networks spread myths and speculation.
To prevent the spread of panic can only be objective and truthful information. In this course, a brief description is set forth the most important facts collected by reputable scientists and international health organizations.
Register, to learn the truth about COVID-19 and share it with friends and family.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
