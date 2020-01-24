Virus from China the woman from the epicenter of the epidemic ‘cheated’ the test at the airport
Embassy of China in Paris found the woman from the city of Wuhan in the Chinese province, which at the moment is the epicenter of the deadly virus. The woman boasted that he took drugs to pass the test for health reasons at the airport, BBC reports.
In the social network, she wrote that she had a fever, which she brought down with medication.
Later, the woman published a photo which shows that she’s having dinner at one of the restaurants in Lyon.
The number of victims of the new coronavirus has already increased to 26 people.
The virus has entered the territory of the United States, Thailand and South Korea.
Chinese authorities have quarantined the city of Wuhan in Hubei province with a population of 8 million 900 thousand people (according to others — 11 million).
The woman had arrived in France from Wuhan before canceled flights. But then it introduced a control check at the airports. The passengers who have arrived from China, the temperature was measured.
The Embassy said that now the woman is under control.
Tourist spoke in detail about his journey to Lyon on the social network WeChat.
“Finally I can have a good meal, I feel like two days was starving. When you’re in a city of foodies, of course, have to eat Michelin-starred food,” she wrote.
“Before the flight I had a fever and cough. I was scared to death and took drugs, lowering the temperature. Fortunately, I was able to shoot it down,” explained the woman.
She has also published photos of the dishes that she liked.
The post women quickly became viral, he was criticized by other users of the social network.
The Chinese Embassy in Paris stated that he received calls and emails about this tourist. In messages it was said that she took antipyretic drugs.
According to the Embassy, the diplomats got in touch with the woman 22 Jan evening and was asked to come to the hospital.
On January 23, the Embassy reported that the woman was under surveillance, she no longer has a temperature and cough.
At the moment she doesn’t need medical aid, added the diplomatic missions.
Wuhan quarantined
Chinese authorities have quarantined the city of Wuhan, and abolished all large-scale event in Beijing to mark the New year according to the lunar calendar on January 25.
The novel coronavirus, which infects the respiratory tract and can be transmitted from person to person, it infected more than 800 people.
Its source, according to authorities, was the market in Wuhan, where he sold seafood, birds, snakes, rabbits and other animals. Sale of live poultry and livestock are also forbidden.
People are advised not to touch animals, it is good to fry or boil meat and eggs, and avoid contact with people who have cold symptoms or the flu.
